A helicopter carrier and a guided missile destroyer of the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) Escort Flotilla One are expected to arrive in Subic Bay on Sunday.

Captain Lued Lincuna, Philippine Navy spokesman, said helicopter carrier JS Izumo (DDH-183) and a guided missile destroyer JS Sazanami (DDG-113) are expected to arrive at the Port of Subic Bay, Olongapo City, Zambales for a goodwill visit.

The two ships will remain here until June 8. Izumo is the lead ship of the JMSDF.

“Welcome ceremony and port briefing will be conducted upon arrival of the JMSDF Escort Flotilla One at Port of Subic Bay, Olongapo after a customary meeting procedure with Philippine Navy designated vessel at the vicinity of Subic Bay,” Lincuna said.

It can be recalled last Thursday, a Japan Coast Guard patrol vessel PLH08 Echigo arrived.

The vessel is set to participate on the 12th Maritime Law Enforcement Exercise (MARLEN) between the Japan and Philippine coast guards off the waters of Davao. Robina Asido/DMS