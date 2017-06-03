Philippine authorities said the attack by a lone gunman at Resorts World on Friday was an isolated incident and not related to terrorism.

This, as officials asked the public to be discerning on what they read from social media.

"People who are interested in propagating their own position will take advantage of any opportunity to do so. However, as has been proven, this particular situation in Manila is not in any way directly linked to terrorist attack," said Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella in the "Mindanao Hour" press briefing in Malacanang.

"So we have to approach this thing in a very sober manner," he added.

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria reportedly admitted responsibility over the incident in Resorts World where 36 people, including the suspect, died.

United States President Donald Trump, apparently without verifying yet the information, labeled the Manila incident as a "terrorist attack."

Police said the Resorts World incident was a "robbery" perpetrated by a "mentally disturbed" gunman, who also set on fire the tables inside the casino.

Armed Forces of the Philippines spokesman Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla Jr. said:"Generally a lot of quarters overreact to situations like these especially now that we are having all this events in Mindanao following the declaration of martial law and the eruption of hostilities in Marawi.

"Our recommendation and our advised to the public is first be discerning of what you get from social media and find out whether it has basis to --- there is basis to believe that news," Padilla said.

He said netizens should not pass any news that may be fake in order not to unduly alarm the community.

"That is actually what’s happening here, we’re overreacting. We should not overreact. We should be calm, we should be rational, we should be logical whenever there are events like these. And that is what we highly recommend and, at the same time, recommend our communities to start doing and propagating," Padilla said.

Following the incident in Resorts World, security in Malacanang was tightened Friday morning.

At least four armored personnel carriers were deployed near the Malacanang Complex gates.

Passing through of some private vehicles were not allowed along JP Laurel Street inside Malacanang Complex.

Presidential Security Group chief Col. Lope Dagoy said stricter Palace security was "just part of our security operations and readiness."

National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr., in a text message to reporters, said the government was "not discounting possibility of even a small-scale terror attack in Manila."

This was the reason why security forces had been in high alert, he said.

But he said, "let us be calm but at the same time be alert, ready to help our security forces."

Esperon also asked the public not to spread false rumors, "like claiming that the Resort World is terror-related. Such claims and announcements don't help." Celerina Monte/DMS