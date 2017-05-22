A suspected member of the communist New People's Army (NPA) was killed in an encounter with government troops in Oriental Mindoro early Sunday.

In a statement, the Armed Forces of the Philippines said the clash occurred at Sitio If-If, Brgy. Cambunang, Bulalacao town at 5:30 in the morning.

After receiving a tip from concerned residents, troops of 2nd Division's 4th Infantry Battalion conducted combat operations in the said area and encountered more or less 10 rebels believed to be members of Platoon Olip, KLG Roque.

After five minutes of firefight, the enemies scampered in different directions leaving an unidentified slain male comrade.

The soldiers recovered a pistol, hand grenade and pieces of ammunition.

There was no casualty from the government side. DMS