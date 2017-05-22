Fire razed some 130 houses in separate incidents in Cebu on Sunday morning, leaving at least five people injured.

Senior Fire Officer 1 Zener Ceno of Lapu-Lapu City fire deapartment said fire burned 101 houses in Sitio Matumbo, Brgy. Pusok in the said city.

He said four people, ages 10 to 38, sustained minor injuries.

Initial investigation revealed that the fire allegedly originated from an unattended lighted candle in the house of certain Francisca Nacional at 2:46am.

The fire was put out after almost five hours. The cost of damage was initially pegged at around P800,000.

In an almost simultaneous incident, the Cebu fire department said the fire broke out in a residential area in Sitio Kamanggahan, Brgy. Labangon in Cebu City at 2:02am.

One of the residents was injured and at least 30 houses were burned in the incident.

The fire was declared out at 6:14am, while authorities were yet to determine the cause of fire, which destroyed around P200,000 worth of properties. Alanna Ambi/DMS