Two soldiers were wounded after New People’s Army (NPA) members attacked project sites by a construction company in Laguna, an Army spokesman said Monday.

1Lt. Xy-zon Meneses, spokesman of the Army’s 2nd Infantry Division, said soldiers repulsed an attempt by undetermined number of armed men who were trying to destroy equipment by Global Heavy Equipment and Construction Corp. in three project sites in Majayjay around 6:30 pm last Sunday.

“The company is commissioned by the government through DOE to undertake a hydro power project in Majayjay, Laguna which has been the target of extortion by the NPAs since the start of the project,” Meneses said.

“Since March, the company has received so many threats from the NPAs. However, instead of giving in to the NPA's demand, the company sought help from the army units of 2ID in the area for protection,” he added.

Meneses said one soldier and one member of Citizen Armed Force Geographical Unit (CAFGU) were slightly wounded.

He said no heavy equipment was burned nor damaged during the attack. “Likewise no civilian worker of the company was harmed nor hurt,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS