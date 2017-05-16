Military and police forces have arrested 11 suspected members of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS)-inspired Maute group in Lanao del Sur, the military reported Monday.

Brig. Gen. Arnel Dela Vega, commander of the Joint Task Force Central, said the suspects were arrested in three safe houses in a raid around 6 a.m. Monday in Barangay Romagondong, Marogong, Lanao del Sur.

Dela Vega said the arrested suspects were Abdulah Daos; Nasif Esmael; Gutingon Alah; Tayro Mamanoc; Ekmad Esmail; Alvin Adam; Monib Gutumongan; Ibrahim Caronan; Cayrodin Ditarongan; Camsi Lao; and, Gaso Mazo Badua.

Confiscated from them were eight high-powered firearms that included the following: one 60-milimter (mm) mortar; one M-60 machine gun; one home-made caliber .50 Barret rifle; one rocket-propelled grenade; one M-14 rifle; one M-16 rifle; one Garand rifle; and, one Carbine rifle.

Dela Vega said the suspects were taken to Marogong police station for documentation and filing of appropriate charges.

“Per initial debriefing from the arrested personalities, the Maute group used the place (safe houses) as staging areas whenever they plan to conduct atrocities and bombing of different targets,” Dela Vega said.

“They also revealed that most of the time, they provide and prepare the logistical requirements of their fellow Maute Group members when planning for a specific terror act,” Dela Vega said.

The Maute group has pledged allegiance to the ISIS and is also allied with the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG). DMS