ZAMBOANGA CITY - Twenty Abu Sayyaf bandits were reported killed as newly-acquired FA-50 fighter jets destroyed a camp in Basilan province, military officials said Friday.

Lt. Col. Andrew Bacala Jr., commander of the Army’s 4 th Special Forces Battalion, said the bandits were caught by surprise Thursday as the jets inflicted “heavy casualties.”

Bacala, who led the ground assault, said the Abu Sayyaf bandits, led by Furuji Indama “were shocked” and “abandoned most of their belongings and left unfinished meals at their encampment.”

Col. Juvymax Uy, Joint Task Force Basilan commander, said soldiers from the 4th Special Forces and 3 rd Scout Ranger Battalions led the ground assault against the group of Indama in Barangay Pamatsaken, Sumisip.

Bacala said the troops overran the Abu Sayyaf camp on a hilltop before 10 a.m. Thursday. There were 12 makeshift tents accommodating around 40 people.

“Heavy bloodstains were found in the vicinity, with intelligence reports rounding no less than 20 ASG (Abu Sayyaf Group) fatalities from the combined airstrike and indirect fires,” the military report added.

The troops have recovered foodstuffs and bomb-making components capable of fabricating 30 improvised explosive devices (IED).

The troops also recovered three IEDs but two soldiers were slightly injured as one accidentally exploded.

Uy said information from surrendered ASG members helped them in the attack..

The Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) said a total to 47 Abu Sayyaf bandit have surrendered. DMS