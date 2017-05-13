President Rodrigo Duterte will meet China’s top two officials, Premier Li Keqiang and President Xi Jinping in expanded bilateral meetings after the Belt and Road forum on Monday.

The expanded bilateral meeting with Li will be held at 6:15 pm while the meeting with Xi is set at 6:30 pm.

Duterte will also meet Mongolia Prime Minister Jargatulygn Erdenebat in a bilateral meeting on Sunday

Duterte is scheduled to arrive Saturday evening from a working visit Hong Kong.

He will be given a welcome dinner at the banquet hall of the Great Hall of the People and a cultural gala performance at the Opera House, National Center for Performing Arts.

On Monday, Duterte will join 28 global leaders for the welcome ceremony of the Belt and Road forum at the Yanqi Lake of International Conference Center (ICC). He also take part in the leaders roundtable on Policy Synergy for Close Partnership."

Foreign Affairs spokesperson Robespierre Bolivar said an expanded bilateral meeting is attended by the president and a number of cabinet secretaries and officials.

A restricted bilateral meeting is between two heads of state plus their foreign ministers or note-takers. DMS