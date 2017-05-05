The Philippine Navy’s second Strategic Sealift Vessel (SSV) is set to arrive in the country on Saturday.

Captain Lued Lincuna, Navy spokesman, said SSV Davao Del Sur (Landing Tank) LD602, left Surabaya Indonesia for Manila last Wednesday.

“The Commander Philippine Fleet Rear Admiral Gaudencio Collado and party conducted Sail Away (Send Off) to SSV Davao Del Sur (LD602), at around 12 noon yesterday,” he said.

Lincuna said the ship will be brought home by more than 120 Philippine Navy sailors from Indonesia to South Harbor.

He said an additional Strategic Sealift Vessel “will complement on the first the BRP Tarlac (LD601), of course it will impact on our Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response operations.”

“Because considering it’s a very big vessel, it can accommodate a lot of cargo and a lot of personnel,” Lincuna added.

Lincuna said BRP Tarlac is preparing to join the coming Balikatan activities between the United States and Filipino soldiers this month.

He noted the vessel was helpful in the military operation against the terrorist group who conduct kidnapping and seajacking activity in southern Philipppines.

The country has acquired the two SSVs from PT Pal Indonesia (Persero) for P3,870,000. Robina Asido/DMS