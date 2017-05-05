No “secret” jail exists in the country’s police stations similar to the one discovered by the Commission on Human Rights last week in Manila, Philippine National Police Director General Ronald dela Rosa said Thursday.

"All the regional directors reported to me that there are no existing secret detention facilities being maintained by their respective subordinate units," Dela Rosa said in an ambush interview in Camp Crame.

The Commission on Human Rights discovered a cramped cell behind a wooden cabinet at Manila Police District Station 1 last Thursday where several drug suspects were detained. This resulted in the administrative relief by the PNP of 13 police officers, led by its station commander.

"Whatever recommendations and findings of the CHR, we will take that positively and we will act on that accordingly," Dela Rosa said.

Dela Rosa had attacked the commission for its surprise inspection of the Manila Police District Station as the country was hosting the 30th Association of Southeast Asian

Nations (ASEAN) summit. He later apologized..

Dela Rosa, in his speech before newly-promoted police officers, urged officials to defend their men despite unfavorable public opinion.

"We should never be afraid to defend our people if you know they are doing anything wrong," Dela Rosa said.

Dela Rosa said disciplining policemen who committed wrongs is a way to repay hardships of their men. DMS