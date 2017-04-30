Fourteen people were injured after an improvised bomb exploded in Quiapo on Friday night, but Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Ronald Dela Rosa said the incident was not a terror attack.

“The whole investigation process is being conducted if all the post blast investigation was done, if they have report on that, then we can say… (but) initially the motive that we have established is that this is not a terror attack but this is a gang war,” Dela Rosa said in a TV interview.

Albayalde added the explosion has nothing to do with the on-going Association of Southeast Asian Nation (ASEAN) summit in Metro Manila this week.

“I assure the region is safe and secure for our local and international delegates. Security measures are in place,” he added.

Chief Inspector Kimberly Molitas, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) spokesperson, said based on initial report the explosion incident took place along Quezon Boulevard corner Soler St. in Quiapo around 10:48 pm.

In his statement Saturday morning, NCRPO Regional Director Oscar Albayalde said a total of 14 people were injured.

“The explosion injured 14 persons. One was immediately sent home then five more after medical attention,” he said. “Eight (others) remaining under medical care,” he added.

Albayalde did not give details on the improvised bomb but he mentioned based on initial investigation the explosion was caused “by an improvised pipe bomb”.

“Initially, we gathered that this started with the mauling of a minor by three individuals. The pipe bomb came as revenge to the three,” he said.

“The area of explosion was declared safe and cleared of any other dangerous materials by our explosive ordnance disposal (EOD). The case is under investigation,” Albayade added. Robina Asido/DMS