The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) confirmed the death of a Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) sub-leader in an encounter in Sulu on Friday night.

AFP Chief Staff General Eduardo Ano said ASG sub-leader Alhabsy Misaya died during the encounter in Indanan town on Friday night.

“Yes, confirmed. Misaya was killed in an encounter in Indanan, Sulu last night around 9:35 pm,” Ano said in a text message to the Daily Manila Shimbun Saturday..

Brig. General Restituto Padilla, AFP spokesman, added according to Ano, Misaya was killed by Philippine Marines operating in Sulu.

“Troops from assigned Philippine Marine units killed the Abu Sayyaf extremist commander who is considered to be one of the most notorious kidnappers in southern Philippines,” he said.

Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella said Misaya’s death dealt “a big blow to the notorious kidnap-for-ransom terrorist group.”

The military refuses to give details about the clash because combat against the terrorist group is still going on

“The AFP could not provide details yet due to on-going follow up operations that may jeopardize its successful accomplishment,” said Padilla

“Focused military operations targeting local terrorist groups in all other areas continue as well,” he added.

Padilla said Misaya is a Sulu-based ASG sub-leader and a native of Brgy Bunot, Indanan, Sulu.

“He has a standing warrant of arrest for kidnapping and serious illegal detention with ransom penalized (cc nos: 06-10; 1720-3 and 06-10; 1719-3) under Article 267 of the Revised Penal Code,” he said.

Padilla said Misaya who is also bomb expert who was involved in “many celebrated kidnapping incidents or cases.

These include the Oct 2002 Malagutay bombing that killed United States serviceman Sgt Mark Jackson and the wounding of 23 others including another US serviceman, the Jan 2009 bombing of the Salaam Bridge in Brgy Bato-Bato, Indanan and March 2011 bombing of Dennis Coffee Shop at vicinity of Brgy. San Raymundo, Jolo which killed four civilians and wounded 11. Robina Asido/Celerina Monte DMS