A Philippine Navy spokesman said three ships from the China People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy Task Group 150 will be arriving at Sasa Wharf, Davao City, for a two-day port visit.

Lt Jetmark Marcos, public affairs officer of the Naval Forces Eastern Mindanao, said the vessels are Chang Chun (DDG 150), a guided missile destroyer; Jin Zhou (FFG 532), a guided missile frigate; and, Chao Hu (890), a replenishment ship.

“The flotilla of vessels is headed by Rear Admiral Shen Hao, the Deputy Commander of the East Sea Fleet of the PLA Navy and concurrent Commander in Chief of the PLA Navy Task Group 150,” he said.

Marcos said a customary meeting procedure for visiting navy ships will be conducted by a designated Philippine Navy vessel at a vicinity north of Davao Gulf.

He said “a welcome ceremony and port briefing will be conducted upon the arrival of the China PLA Navy vessels at Sasa Wharf, Sasa, Davao City.”

According to the Philippine Navy, the last Chinese Navy vessels that visited the country were Missile Frigates Ma'anshan and Wenzhou and the comprehensive supply ship Qiandaohu that stayed in South Harbor in Manila from April 30 to May 2, 2010. Robina Asido/DMS