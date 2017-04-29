A policeman abducted by the New People’s Army (NPA) was freed in Bukidnon on Thursday morning.

Superintendent Lemuel Gonda, a regional police office spokesman, said based on initial report PO2 Anthony Natividad was released at Dominorog, Talakag, Bukidnon around 11:20 am.

“PO2 Natividad was released by his abductors and were witnessed by Mayor Omaradji Pizarro, municipality of Kalilangan, Mayor Miguel Silva, Municipality of Pangantucan, Cagayan de Oro City Mayor Oscar Moreno and Bishop Felix Berto Calang,” he said.

“A short program was initiated before the release and subject PNP personnel was brought to Kalilangan MPS for initial de-briefing and later escorted to Bukidnon Provincial Police Office in Malaybalay City,” he added.

It can be recalled Natividad was abducted in the province of Bukidnon last February 9, 2017.

Just last week the rebels also freed two soldiers in Lanao del Sur, who they have abducted in Sultan Kudarat, also on February. Robina Asido/DMS