One passenger died while 15 were injured in a road accident in Bukidnon on Good Friday, police said Saturday.

Superintendent Lemuel Gonda, Northern Mindanao regional police spokesman, said initial report showed the passengers were on board a Toyota Hi Ace van when the incident happened in the vicinity of Sitio San Antonio, Brgy Poblacion, Impasug-ong, Bukidnon around 4:30 pm.

Gonda said the victims were on their way to Cagayan de Oro city from Davao when the driver, identified as Merill Bolotaolo, lost his control causing the vehicle to turn turtle.

He said the incident has resulted to the death of certain Sonia Laput while 15 including the van driver were wounded.

Other wounded victims were identified as Mark Anthony Antilino; Jesmari Agustin; Abel Camino Mahinay; Lenny Ting; Elizabeth Borres; Scott Masin; Misiel Masin; Sabir Salic; June Twelve Bueni; Ruel Villanueva;? ?Jessa Mae Tuquib; Danilo Bueno; June Mark Acera and Columbano Vasaya.

They were brought to a hospital for treatment. Robina Asido/DMS