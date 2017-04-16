An officer of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) in Palawan was killed in a shooting incident on Good Friday.

In a phone interview with Daily Manila Shimbun on Saturday, PO3 Arlann Cuarte of Brooke’s Point Municipal Police station identified the victim as Gilbert Baaco.

He said Baaco was shot inside his home at Brgy. Barong Barong in Brooke’s Point Palawan around 8:20 pm.

Cuarte said police investigators are looking into the incident. Robina Asido/DMS