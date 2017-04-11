Three members of a Citizen Armed Forces Geographical Unit (CAFGU) were killed while 11, including soldiers, were wounded in an encounter with the Abu Sayyaf in Basilan on Monday, a military spokesperson said.

Capt. Jo-Ann Petinglay of the Armed Forces of the Philippines Western Mindanao Command, said the confrontation between patrolling troops of the Joint Task Force Basilan and members of the Abu Sayyaf occurred around 7:15 am in the vicinity of Barangay Cabcaban, Sumisip.

“Eight of the wounded were brought to Zamboanga City for further medical attention at the Camp Navarro General Hospitalof the Western Mindanao Command, while three were admitted in a hospital in Basilan,” Petinglay said.

“As of press time, pursuit of the evading enemy forces is being conducted by the Special Forces following bloodstains left by the fleeing bandits,” she added.

According to Lieutenant General Carlito Galvez, Jr., Westmincom commander, Petinglay said the troops were conducting security patrol when they encountered the group.

“Our engaged troops have recently established a detachment in Barangay Cabcaban in response to the call of the local government of Basilan to secure the area from the threats posed by the Abu Sayyaf bandits. Our soldiers are on security patrols when the encounter occurred,” Galvez said.

“The military will continue to secure the area and work with the local chief executives to contain the Abu Sayyaf bandits in the barangay. This incident will not stop us from doing our mandate, in order to free the community from the terror these bandits are causing the people,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS