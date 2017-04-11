Seven people died while four were injured in a vehicular accident in Cagayan De Oro City on Sunday night.

Superintendent Lemuel Gonda, Northern Mindanao regional police spokesman,. said the accident happened along Cugman national highway around 9pm.

Gonda said based on initial investigation the driver of a Mitsubishi six-wheeler truck was under the influence of alcohol.

“The driver was under the influence of alcohol. His helper offered to drive because he is drunk but he insisted,” Gonda said.

“Their speed is very past around 100, in that case it is difficult to control especially because the driver is under the influence of alcohol,” he added.

Gonda said the truck hit two motorcycles and a motorela (mini-jeep) vehicle during the incident.

The casualties were Kenneth Abrio,10, Sophia Abrio, 5, Stephanie Abrio, 7, Ronnie Visande Abrio, 46, Mae Bonior, 17, Vanessa Tadlas, 29, and Vevine Nacaya, 23, while injured includes Kristel Anne Moldez, 30, Runie Acas Llubia, 44, Kent Bagolor Felicilda, 27, and Kurt Buhawe Angel, 22,.

He said the victims included those who were on the motorcycles hit by the truck and people in the area.

Gonda said the truck driver, identified as Fredie Talisayan and his helper Felix Talisayan, were placed under police custody. Robina Asido/DMS