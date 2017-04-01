A member of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) was arrested in a law enforcement operation in Zamboanga City last Thursday morning, a regional military spokesman said Friday.

Captain Jo-Ann Petinglay of the Western Mindanao Command identified him as Amilton Tammang, alyas Nonoy or Dondon.

Petinglay said Tammang was captured at the port area of Zamboanga City around 7am.

Reports from the JTF Zamboanga disclosed that Tammang was spotted by a concerned citizen who immediately notified the authorities, she said.

Petinglay said Tammang, 29, a resident of Barangay Liang, Patikul, Sulu, was arrested by virtue of a warrant of arrest for murder and frustrated murder.

The subject is a member of the ASG Ajang-Ajang group operating in Jolo town, Jolo, Sulu. He is tagged in the harassment of a construction company in Barangay Liang, Patikul, Sulu in 2016 where a construction worker was beheaded, she said.

Petinglay said as of 10am March 30, Tammang was turned over to the Zamboanga City Police Office for documentation, proper disposition, and legal procedure. Robina Asido/ DMS