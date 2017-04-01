President Rodrigo Duterte said on Friday that he is not a bad boy and he does not oppress women.

Duterte made the statement in front of women at the Kalayaan Grounds to celebrate Women's Month.

"I am not a bad boy. When did you see me that I became rude towards women?," he said in a speech.

The president said he was just fond of making jokes.

"I do not oppress women," he said as he jokingly said that he was "holy. Then, in a play of words, he added: nahuli na ako ni Honeylet (I was caught by Honeylet)."

Honeylet Avancena is Duterte's partner with whom he has a child. Celerina Monte/DMS