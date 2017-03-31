まにら新聞ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
33度-23度
両替レート
1万円=P4,490
$100=P5,010

3月31日のまにら新聞から

Stocks relatively unchanged, peso slightly lower

［ 108 words｜2017.3.31｜英字 ］

Stocks closed relatively unchanged on Thursday as the Philippine Stock Exchange index finished 8.59 points higher to 7,332.59.

At the broader market, there were 92 decliners against 91 advancers with 49 issues unchanged.

Volume reached 864.73 million shares valued at P7.64 billion. Foreigners remained net sellers with P4.74 billion and buying at P4.55 billion.

Swift Foods Inc and Manila Broadcasting Co. led gainers. Ayala Corp., whose price was unchanged, was the most active with 913,800 shares traded worth P778 million.

The peso closed slightly lower at P50.20 from P50.185 against the US dollar. Volume at the Philippine Dealing System declined to $320.5 million from $441.4 million in Wednesday. DMS