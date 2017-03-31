A member of a lawless group was killed while seven others including their leader were arrested in a joint law enforcement operation in Sulu on Wednesday, a regional military spokesperson said Thursday.

Captain Jo-Ann Petinglay, Western Mindanao Command spokesperson, said joint forces of police and military were conducting law enforcement operation when they encountered around 20 members of armed lawless group in Barangay Capual, Omar, Sulu at 5:08 am.

Petinglay said a certain Ardin Akar Paling, 32, a member of the armed group died while their leader identified as Saudi Hamja and six others were arrested.

“Hamja has a standing warrant of arrest (WOA) for arson and attempted murder,” she said.

Petinglay said the government forces also seized a total 36 firearms and crew-served weapons from the armed group during the operation.

Confiscated firearms includes one Cal .50 high powered machine gun (HMG); one 60mm Mortar; seven M14; five Garand rifles; eight M16A1 rifles; four M653; two M79 Grenade Launchers; one AK47 Kalashnikov rifle; one FALN; three caliber .30 Carbine; two M79 and one cal .22 rifle.

Petinglay said a civilian was caught in the crossfire and was rushed by soldiers to Luuk District Hospital for treatment.

“No casualty was reported on the government side,” she said.

Petinglay said Major General Carlito Galvez, Jr., commander of Western Mindanao Command vowed the military will continue to support the police’s efforts against criminality and lawlessness.

“The entire WestMinCom, will be ready to move and react when needed,” Galvez said.

“Our troops on the ground continue to intensify the conduct of focused military operations in Sulu and adhere to the rules of engagement to contain lawless groups and pre- empt the conduct of atrocities in the province,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS