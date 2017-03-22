Cebu City?A court on Monday granted bail to a Japanese suspected of attempting to commit child prostitution.

Judge Mercedita Dadole-Ignacio ordered the Japanese’s temporary release after posting P80,000 bail bond.

The suspect is accused of violating section 6 of Republic Act 7610 or Special Protection of Children.

Criminal investigators arrested the Japanese last March 16 in an entrapment operation in Mandaue City inside a car reportedly kissing and hugging the victim. The next day, police brought the suspect to Mandaue City Assistant Prosecutor Aurora Villamor to start inquest proceedings.

Regional Criminal Investigation and Detection Group head Superintendent Royina Garma said they have yet to file a violation of Anti Rape Law or Republic Act 8353 complaint against the Japanese. DMS