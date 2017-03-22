Cebu City?Police on Tuesday filed frustrated homicide and illegal possession of ammunition against David Chua Lim Jr, and his Japanese companion as an accessory to the crime.

Lim and Takashi where on their way home at 3 a.m. Sunday when they figured in a traffic altercation with Ephraim Nu?al, 33, along F Sotto St in barangay Kamputhaw. Lim reportedly shot the victim in his left thigh and right ankle.

Nu?al is in stable condition in a hospital.

Lim, accompanied by his mother, surrendered to central Visayas Regional Police Director Noli Tali?o Lim's family sought the help of Special Assistant to the President Christopher Go for his surrender.

Lim, with his lawyer Orlando Salatandre, underwent inquest. But Lim’s Japanese companion remains at-large.

After inquest, Lim was detained at Cebu City Police Office stockade waiting for a court commitment order or to post bail.

CCPO Director Joel Doria urged the Japanese to answer the complaint.

Lim's father, David Sr, recently figured in a road crash on the flyover along Archbishop Reyes Ave that killed a 28-year old fish vendor, Philip Pogoy. But the case was settled.

David Sr is the brother of Peter Lim, the Cebuano-Chinese businessman named by President Rodrigo Duterte as an alleged Central Visayas drug lord. DMS