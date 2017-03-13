The Department of Health (DOH) has recorded 79 new cases of individuals who acquired the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) through "transactional sex" in January.

According to the DOH, the people who engage in transactional sex are those who report that they pay for sex, regularly accept payment for sex, or do both.

The 79 new cases in January brought the total number of recorded HIV cases through transactional sex since December 2012 to 3,601, the January 2017 HIV/AIDS Registry of the Philippines (HARP) showed.

A total of 38 males had acquired HIV by paying for sex, while 27 people, including 25 males and two females, acquired HIV after accepting payment for sex.

Since December 2012, a total of 1,942 individuals had acquired HIV from paying for sex; 1,089 after accepting payment for sex; and 570 after engaging in both types of transactional sexual activities. DMS