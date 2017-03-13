President Rodrigo Duterte apologized on Sunday to Vice President Leni Robredo for his failure to acknowledge her at the beginning of his speech during the graduation ceremony of the Philippine Military Academy in Baguio City.

“I apologize, ma’am. It was not done. The one who wrote this, ma’am, did not include you,” Duterte said.

“I would like to apologize and acknowledge the presence of this beautiful lady, the Vice President of the Republic of the Philippines. Sorry, ma’am.”

This was again a rare moment that the two leaders shared a stage. However, the two highest officials were one seat apart, with Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana between them.

Robredo used to be a member of Duterte’s Cabinet. She headed the Housing Urban Development and Coordinating Council.

But because of their “irreconcilable differences,” Duterte asked Robredo not to attend anymore the Cabinet meeting in December last year, prompting her to quit from the post.

Robredo belongs to opposition Liberal Party.