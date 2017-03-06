Malacanang said on Sunday that the dissemination of a photo, showing naked inmates in Cebu jail during an anti-drug operation, was a violation of their right to privacy.

"The dissemination of the photograph is clearly questionable because it violates the right to privacy of the inmates," said Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella in a statement.

Some groups have been criticizing the release of photo of hundreds of naked inmates inside the Cebu provincial jail during a raid conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, along with the military and other law enforcement agencies, on February 28.

But Abella said the Palace supports the greyhound operation, which resulted to the confiscation of illegal drugs and other deadly weapons.

He said the strip search was ordered by Cebu Governor Hilario Davide III, who asked authorities to conduct surprise inspection at the Cebu jail.

"On the concern of some groups that the action is inhumane and degrading, it is well worth considering the context. The security of the inmates and the safety of the search team was a priority," he said.

Citing the PDEA report, he said deadly weapons such as knives have been discovered during the operation.

"The action, therefore, was justified," Abella said. Celerina Monte/DMS