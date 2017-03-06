A 65-year old died due to cardiac arrest after a magnitude 5.9 quake jolted Surigao City Sunday morning.

The Office of Civil Defense CARAGA identified the fatality as Socoro Cenes, 65 years old, from Narciso corner Lopez Jaena St., Surigao City in Surigao del Norte.

The Civil Defense Office is still validating reports that three were injured during the quake.

According to Philippine Information Agency- CARAGA, Surigao City Emergency Rescue Team reportedly rescued one injured person at City Hardware while two residential houses in the city partially collapsed during the quake.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck at around 8:08am with shallow depth of 13 kilometers west of Surigao City. Intensity 6 was felt in the said city.

Meanwhile, Intensity 4 was felt in Limawasa and San Ricardo, Southern Leyte; Intensity 3 in San Juan and San Francisco in Southern Leyte; and Intensity 2 in General Luna in Surigao del Norte and in Ormoc City in Leyte.

Phivolcs Director Renato Solidum said minor damages are expected in the areas where Intensity 6 was felt.

He warned that more aftershocks could follow.

"We still expect aftershock on this kind of earthquake. Although the number of aftershocks lessen," he said in a radio interview.

He said the latest quake is considered as the highest aftershock of the magnitude 6.7 quake that struck the province last month.

"Right now, we can consider this as aftershock. If the earthquake is magnitude 6.7, we can expect an aftershock with one aptitude lower," he added. Ella Dionisio/DMS