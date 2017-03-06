Four alleged members of the Abu Sayyaf Group were killed in an encounter with government forces in Sulu early Sunday morning.

Capt. Jo-Ann Petinglay, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Mindanao Command spokesperson, said troops from the 64th Marine Company, Marine Special Operations Group were conducting focused military operation when they chanced upon the bandits.

The clash transpired at the vicinity of Barangay Lumipad, Talipao, Maimbung, Sulu, at around 4:30am.

Joint Task Force Sulu commander Col. Cirilito Sobejana deployed the troops after receiving reports that the terrorist group was in the area since Saturday night.

"Heavy firefight erupted shortly after the Marines arrived in the area," Petinglay said.

The Abu Sayyaf immediately scampered to different directions when the fighting started.

The Marine troops found four bodies of of alleged Abu Sayyaf members and recovered seven high-powered firearms.

The Abu Sayyaf bandits were behind the beheading of a German national on February 26 after their demand for ransom of P30 million was not met. Ella Dionisio/DMS