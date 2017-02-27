President Rodrigo Duterte has declared January 25 of every year as a "Day of National Remembrance" to honor the 44 members of the police Special Action Force (SAF) who were killed in an anti-terrorism operation in southern Philippines in 2015.

This was contained in Proclamation No. 164, which Duterte issued through Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea on February 21, citing the "heroic sacrifice" of the 44 policemen.

"As the nation honors the memory of the SAF 44, their heroism also serves as a constant reminder of the continuing sacrifices being made by our valiant uniformed men and women in the line of duty," the Proclamation read.

"I ask our countrymen to remember the heroism of the SAF 44 and recall the daily sacrifices of our uniformed personnel for the sake of the continued peace and security of our nation," Duterte said.

The President issued a proclamation to honor the 44 police commandos after their families asked him to do so during a dialogue in Malacanang on January 24.

The Proclamation stated that the SAF 44 "were killed in line of duty while serving a warrant of arrest on a known terrorist," Zulkifli bin Hir, alias Marwan, in Mamasapano, Maguindanao on January 25, 2015. Celerina Monte/DMS