Two members of New People’s Army were killed in an encounter with the military in Davao del Norte Sunday morning.

Captain Rhyan Batchar, Army’s 10 infantry Division Public Affairs Chief, said government troopers from 60th Infantry Battalion engaged some 20 NPA rebels in a 40-minute firefight at the vicinity of Sitio Alungan, Barangay Sangayen, Asuncion at around 10am.

The firefight resulted to the death of two unidentified rebels and the recovery of two AK-47 rifles.

Two MG520 attack helicopters supported the engaged troops with rocket fires on the position of NPA rebels.

Meanwhile, at around 12:45 in the afternoon, members of the 27th Infantry Battalion also encountered some rebels at Sitio Tulad, Barangay Nalus, Kiamba, Sarangani.

The firefight lasted for 5 minutes.

Batchar said there were no injured soldiers during the separate incidents.

"We must press on the fight and put more pressure on the NPA until they finally realized that armed struggle is not the solution to our problems," said 10th Infantry Division Major General Rafael Valencia.

He blamed the Communist Party of the Philippines-NPA for the suffering of the people as a result of renewed fighting in the countryside.

The Maoist group initiated the termination of the unilateral ceasefire, prompting President Rodrigo Duterte to also lift the government own truce.

Duterte also terminated the peace talks with the rebels early this month after they launched ambuscades resulting to the death of government troopers. Ella Dionisio/DMS