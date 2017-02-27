Former National Bureau of Investigation and Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) officer-in-charge Rafael Ragos, a co-accused of Senator Leila de Lima in the drug trafficking charges, surrendered to the authorities on Sunday.

Justice Undersecretary Erickson Balmes said Ragos surrendered to the NBI and he would remain under the agency's custody until the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 204 issues a commitment order on where he should be detained.

The Department of Justice filed charges against Ragos for the sale and trading of illegal drugs under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

In the hearing at the House of Representatives on the alleged proliferation of illegal drugs inside the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City last year, Ragos testified against De Lima.

He claimed that he delivered millions of pesos in two different occasions to the house of De Lima, who was then the secretary of Justice. Ronnie Dayan, De Lima's former driver and lover, received the money, he had said.

De Lima has been denying all the charges against her. DMS