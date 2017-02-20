Philippine National Police chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa on Saturday said the deployment of some 230 alleged erring policemen to Basilan will start this week.

During an interview in Baguio City, Dela Rosa said the aircraft is already prepared and the policemen are set to be flown in southern province by Tuesday morning.

"The C130 is ready, Tuesday 3am they will be sent to Basilan," he said.

Dela Rosa did not discount the possibility that some of the policemen would just be absent without official leave (AWOL) instead of being deployed to the war-torn province in southern Philippines.

"We'll know that by tomorrow and on Tuesday, on the real McCoy on who will report. Those who will not, automatic AWOL," he said.

Meanwhile, Armed Forces of the Philippines chief General Eduardo Ano said the law enforcers who will be deployed in Basilan will take care of the urban and town areas so that the military can concentrate on the hinterlands, the haven for the bandits, like the Abu Sayyaf Group.

"Our agreement with the PNP is not only Basilan but they will beef up their forces in priority areas. Their main job is to take care of the town centers, urban centers so that the AFP can concentrate on the hinterlands," Ano said.

Duterte ordered on February 7 the alleged erring policemen to be deployed to war-conflict Basilan after castigating them in Malacanang. Ella Dionisio/DMS