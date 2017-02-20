President Rodrigo Duterte said he will send 20 police and military personnel to Russia to undergo training.

In a speech during a dinner with the Philippine Military Academy Class of 1967 on Saturday, Duterte said he received in Davao City a huge delegation from Russia recently and they discussed on how to further cooperate with each other.

"We discussed so many matters and they want to train our soldiers also and initially last night, I committed to send 10 PNP (Philippine National Police) members and 10 members of the Armed Forces," he said.

The Chief Executive said the country should connect with Russia not only in terms of weaponry, but also on the critical mass of information.

"We cannot just afford to just wait for something out of this generosity," he said.

Last Thursday, Duterte met the officials from Russia led by Security Council Secretary Nikolay P. Patrushev at Malacanang in The South in Panacan, Davao City. Ella Dionisio/DMS