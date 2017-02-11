The Bureau of Corrections on Friday relieved 20 prison guards assigned at the Intelligence Service for the Armed Forces of the Philippines detention facility where eight high profile inmates are imprisoned.

Bureau of Corrections Chief Benjamin De Los Santos said Friday the guards led by Prison Guard 3 Marlon Mangubat would be investigated for possible administrative liability.

De Los Santos said a clearing operation was done by a joint team of BuCor and members of the Special Action Force.

According to De los Santos, the team dismantled air conditioning units, but the team found no cellular phones while searching the rooms and the inmates.

De Los Santos said there is only one phone installed at the reception area for emergency purposes under watch by BuCor-SAF. .

He said there is only one television set at the reception area.

De los Santos said the implementing rules and regulations of the memorandum of agreement between the BuCor, AFP and the Department of National Defense (DND) will be revised.

Reports say there is a memorandum from Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II order granting privileges to high profile inmates who testified against Senator Leila De Lima.

"I have never issued an order either verbal or written that granted special privileges to these inmates," Aguirre said.

The document alleges a meeting between the military and the BuCor officials about discovery of mobile phones, television sets of the inmates included convicted robber Herbert Colanggo. Aguirre said this is hearsay. DMS