Seven people sustained minor injuries in a fire in Manila that started on Tuesday night.

SFO2 Edilberto Cruz of Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in Manila said the fire incident at Parola Compound in Tondo began around 9:41pm.

He said the fire has reached its highest alarm of Task Force Delta around 11:38 pm of the same night.

Cruz could not give the names of those who sustained minor injuries but he said based on initial investigation damage was worth around six million pesos.

He noted more or less 3,000 families were left homeless as around 1,000 houses that were made of light materials.

Cruz could not say what caused the fire as the incident is still being investigated. Robina Asido/DMS.