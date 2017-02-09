ZAMBOANGA CITY - Abu Sayyaf casualties have increased to eight dead as three more were killed in a clash with government troops in Sulu, a military official announced Wednesday.

The clash took place on Tuesday, minutes apart after the Abu Sayyaf suffered five dead and one captured in a firefight when Marine troops chanced upon them around 8 a.m. of the same day in Sitio Talok-Talok, Capual.

Captain. Jo-ann Petinglay, Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) information officer, said the second clash happened when troops pursued the group of Abu Sayyaf sub-leader Alhabsy Misaya after the first clash.

Petinglay said four of the eight slain Abu Sayyaf are identified as Karra Kinod, Asbiali Ijiram, Bari Rabah, and Hassan Angkong, They all have standing warrants of arrest.

She said the troops have recovered two grenade rifles, 145 rounds of M-14 rifle ammunition, 12 rounds of M-16 Armalite rifle, six assorted suspenders with ammunition pouch, assorted camouflage and digital uniforms.

“Military operations are currently being intensified to contain the Abu Sayyaf Group and

facilitate the possible rescue of the hostages in the hinterlands of Sulu,” Major Gen. Carlito Galvez, Jr., Westmincom chief, said.

The Abu Sayyaf bandits are still holding 27 people as hostages, including 21 foreigners.

The hostages are a Dutchman; a German; a Korean; seven Indonesians; five Malaysians; six Vietnamese; and, six Filipinos. DMS