Light Rail Manila Corp., a consortium led by Ayala Corp. and Metro Pacific Investments Corp., said on Monday it expects to start building the Light Rail Transit (LRT) Line 1 Cavite extension by late February or early March.

"As committed, we are ready to ground break by late February or early March," Rogelio Singson president and chief executive of LRMC told reporters.

Singson said the company expects to finish the LRT Cavite extension and operation by 2020 or 2021.

LRMC won the P65-billion LRT Line 1 extension project, with a premium bid of P9.35 billion in September 2014.

The extension is 11.7 kilometers from the present end point in Baclaran to the Niog area in Bacoor, Cavite .

The extended rail line is expected to increase the capacity of LRT 1 from 500,000 to 800,000 passengers daily.

Singson also said LRMC is working to upgrade the United Nations, Gil Puyat, Abad Santos, Pedro Gil, and R. Papa Stations, which will be accomplished in June.

The company had completed rehabilitating the Doroteo Station, which is part its P500-million Station Improvement Project.

"By end 2017, LRMC will deliver a wholly refurbished train line, featuring stations that have been renovated and equipped with structural upgrades and new facilities to enhance passenger experience,"Singson said.

LRMC said replacing LRT-1’s 32-year-old rails has begun, with a total of 10,583 meters or 40 percent complete. DMS