Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Ronald dela Rosa said more than 300 policemen from National Capital Region (NCR) will clean the Pasig River as part of their disciplinary training.

Dela Rosa said President Rodrigo Duterte who ordered to bring more than 378 erring cops to Malacanang for disciplinary training.

“I am now ordering the regional director of NCRPO to have these 300 plus policemen to report to Camp Crame so I can accompany them to Malacanang, I will ask to have their formation in front of the president so that they can start cleaning the Pasig River,” he told reporters as he launched the Counter Intelligence Task Force (CITF) that will go after the rogue cops.

Dela Rosa said these policemen to be sent to the Pasig River committed minor offenses.

“Most of the 300 plus committed minor offenses which are not grounds for separation from the service like absences, late reporting to work, simple infraction that we consider these policemen as reformable,” De la Rosa said.

“Those who only commit light offenses can still be rehabilitated. So that is what we are studying to undergo training on values leadership school in Subic but since the president has ordered otherwise we will asked them to report to Malacanang,” he added.

“Unlike the grave offense which includes the involvement in crimes, heinous crimes, organized crimes, we consider these policemen as beyond economical, moral and spiritual repair so these are the police that will be sacked,” Dela Rosa said.

Despite the launching of the CITF, the PNP chief admitted the task force does not have enough personnel.

“Actually we do not yet have enough personnel. We are still in the stage of organizing but still in order to address we start the ball rolling today,” he said.

“However we already have investigators. The component of the counter intelligence operatives (is) from the intelligence group. Our tactical units from Speacial Action Force so the basic structures in being filled up slowly,” he added

“I have instructed to Colonel (Jose Chiquito) Malayo to start the ball rolling, soft opening but hard-hitting that is what I want,” Dela Rosa noted.

He said the CITF hotline is 09989702286. Robina Asido/DMS