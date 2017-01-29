One of the suspects in the kidnap-slay of South Korean businessman left Camp Crame Friday night despite opposition from policemen from the Anti Illegal Drugs and Anti-Kidnapping units, and the Philippine National Police has ordered a search for him,.

“I am concerned for his safety. He might be killed and then we will be accused of killing him,” said PNP Director General Ronald Dela Rosa in a radio interview Saturday.

“That is why we are very careful. I ordered them to look for him. He should be alive,” said Dela Rosa.

Superintendent Rafael Dumlao and his wife were caught on a TV news video boarding a taxi near Camp Crame Gate 2. A report from ABS-CBN said Dumlao protested a move to serve him an arrest warrant in connection with the kidnap-slay of Jee Ick-joo late Friday.

Dumlao said the warrant is not valid as it stated “Sir Dumlao”. He and his wife left without permission from the PNP Headquarters Support Service.

Superintendent Dennis Wagas, legal officer of the Anti-Kidnapping Group, said in a text message to Daily Manila Shimbun, said they tried to bring him back under the control and supervision of the Headquarters Support Service because he is under restrictive custody.”

“We never tried to arrest him but to just bring him back under the control and supervision of the HSS,” added Wagas.

On Friday, the Anti-Kidnapping included Dumlao and Gerardo Santiago, the owner of the funeral parlor where the body of Jee was brought for cremation, in a supplemental complaint to the justice department.

Dela Rosa said Dumlao is included in the lookout bulletin issued by the justice department..

He said despite the lookout bulletin, there are many ways for Dumlao to leave the county.

“He can still leave. He can look for a way. There are a lot of ways if he wants to leave (the country). That is why we are monitoring him, I ordered to search for him,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS