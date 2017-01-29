Benguet court rejects appeal to dismiss damage suit vs Purisima, four officers

A Benguet court rejected an appeal from police and military officers to dismiss a P12 million damage suit filed by a parents of a slain police commando against former Philippine National Police Director General Alan Purisima and four others.

Judge Danilo Camacho of the Regional Trial Court of Benguet, Branch 62, said in his decision on December 19, 2016 but issued this week;” “Government officials and employees are accountable for their actions as such under the principle that the public office is a public trust.”

Other co-defendants are Special Action Force Commander Getulio Napenas, Lt. Gen Rustico Guerrero, Major General Edmundo Pangilinan and Col. Gener Rosario

Purisima, in his defense filed in November 2015, said Garcia and Edna Tabdi, parents of Senior Inspector Getnad Tabdi, have no legal personality.

“Being the parents of the one who died, allegedly due to the defendants’ negligence, they are by law entitled to damages, for the mental anguish and emotional turmoil they have undergone for the untimely death of their son,” Camacho said in his ruling.

The next hearing is on February 16, 2017. DMS