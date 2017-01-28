More than a dozen soldiers were wounded in an encounter with armed men in Maguindanao on Thursday.

Captain Arvin Encinas, Army’s 6th Infantry Division public affairs officer, said troops were conducting combat operations when they encountered around 50 armed men at the vicinity of Brgy. Saniag, Ampatuan, Maguindanao around 4:30 am.

The military said these armed men are involved in illegal drugs and bombings.

Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla, Armed Forces of the Philippines, said based on initial reports the encounter has resulted in 13 soldiers wounded. They were brought to nearest hospital for treatment.

“All (wounded) are now in stable condition,” Padilla said.

Encinas said the government forces are pursuing the armed men.

Padilla said President Rodrigo Duterte visited the 6th Infantry Division headquarters in Maguindanao where he award the wounded soldiers.

“The president arrived in Camp Siongco Station Hospital to personally pin the Wounded Personnel Medal to the 11 soldiers from 64th Division Reconnaissance Company and two soldiers from 2nd Mechanized Infantry Battalion who were involved in an encounter with the armed lawless group at Barangays Saniag and Salman in Amapatuan, Maguindanao last January 26, 2017,” Padilla said.

Padilla said Duterte was accompanied by Western Mindanao Command head Major Gen Carlito Galvez, Philippine Army Commanding General Lt Gen Glorioso Miranda, AFP Chief of Staff General Eduardo A?o, and Defense Secretary Defin Lorenzana. Robina Asido