President Rodrigo Duterte warned Muslim rebels on Friday that the military will enter their area if they coddle ISIS-linked local terrorist groups.

In his speech in Cotabato City where he visited wounded soldiers, Duterte said he is pleading to the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and the Moro National Liberation Front not to provide refuge to the members of the Maute Group and other terrorists in their places.

"Now I was shown the map where the encounters were. I am earnestly asking the MN(LF) and also the MI(LF), do not provide sanctuary these terrorists in your place. Because if you do that, then we will be forced to go after them within your territory," he said.

"(Y)ou know this time, I am pleading. Do not allow the Maute and the other terrorist groups to enter and seek refuge in your camps," he said. Duterte added he could be forced to order the Armed Forces of the Philippines to enter their area.

"Then it could result in, you know, we could have skirmishes," Duterte said.

The president, apparently, was referring to the bloody Mamasapano incident where 44 police commandos were killed by the rebels in the area, including the MILF members .

"We never blamed you because there was this agreement that we cannot enter, except really to catch a criminal. But you know that’s a grey area," he said.

Duterte said the government has to "sustain" its momentum in going after the terrorists.

"I would like to congratulate the Armed Forces and General A?o for beating them hard and we have to sustain it. And you have to sustain it, you have to fight all the year round," he said as he appealed to the soldiers to make the sacrifice because they have chosen such job.

He said the government needs to protect Mindanao.

"If there will be trouble in Mindanao, the economy will suffer because Mindanao is our bread basket," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS