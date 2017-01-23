The video of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s recent visit to the Philippines, particularly in Davao City, has been posted on the official Facebook account of the Office of the Prime Minister, drawing 1.3 million hits as of Sunday afternoon.

Posted at @sourikantei, the video showing activities of Abe and his wife Akie in Davao City on January 13, has been shared 24,184 times.

Compared to the recent video posts, such as trips to Australia and Indonesia, the post on his trip to Davao, the home city of President Rodrigo Duterte, garnered the most number of views and shares.

The video, a little over three minutes, in Davao was posted on January 13 at 9:07pm.

According to Abe in the video, Davao is the hometown of Duterte where he devoted nearly 40 years to its development.

“My wife and I were invited to visit his house for breakfast, and we spent a relaxing time together. I found Davao to be a city in which friendly feelings towards Japan are especially strong,” Abe said.

He said during his visit at the international school established to educate ethnic Japanese Filipinos, “I was moved by the warm welcome from children singing ‘Chiisana Sekai’ (It’s a Small World) in Japanese.”

He also narrated his experience in observing a Japanese language class as he described the teacher for having “a great sense of humor, and the students were having fun learning Japanese.”

The video drew comments from Filipinos, some of them came from Davao and now living in Japan .

“We thank Japan for showing a support to our new President. I have witnessed, understand and known the Japanese and their way of living. The humility of the Japanese people, their friendly attitude and discipline really touched my heart,” said Daisy Montes, a Davaoena now living in Tokyo .

She thanked Abe for keeping the friendly ties with the Philippines and for visiting Davao .

“I am happy to see Davao and PM Abe being there,” she added.

Tito M Velasco, a seaman, said he was lucky to have been in many places in Japan . “Japanese people are honest and loving and generous.Thank you Japan and PM Abe and our beloved President Duterte for your good work God bless.”

“Much better that Digong lives in Davao and if possible he accept his visitors in Davao and not in Manila b’coz the Davaoe?os is easy to discipline not like in Manila they r all Rascals,” said Metit Botyok.

“I’m moved by the great welcome for Mr.Abe in Davao . I hope the Philippine and Japan will have a strong tie like brothers for the future!,” Makoto Otsuka said.

“We are so proud and praying for our President Duterte! Thank you for your very kind words regarding our Philippines Prime Minister ABE of Japan,” Edna de Dios said.

Abe visited the Philippines on January 12-13, the first country he toured for this year, upon the invitation of Duterte.

He was the first foreign leader to visit the Philippines and Davao under the current government.

During his trip, Abe vowed to extend one trillion yen assistance for the Philippines over the next five years. (Celerina Monte/DMS)