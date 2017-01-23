Malacanang vowed on Sunday there will be no cover-up in the investigation on the death of a South Korean executive allegedly by some police scalawags.

“We are outraged by the abduction and slay of a South Korean executive inside Camp Crame,” said Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella, referring to Jee Ick Joo.

Some police officials were allegedly behind the killing of Jee, who was kidnapped in October in Angeles City, Pampanga.

Two policemen who were allegedly involved in the crime admitted Jee was killed in the premises of Camp Crame, the Philippine National Police main headquarters in Quezon City.

“We assure everyone that there will be no whitewash or cover-up. We will not tolerate corrupt, abusive, errant policemen who betray the organization and the men and women in uniform who continue their faithful, dedicated and loyal service to the country,” Abella said.

Jee’s death drew calls from some politicians for PNP Director General Ronald dela Rosa to quit and spare President Rodrigo Duterte from further embarrassment. (Celerina Monte/ DMS)