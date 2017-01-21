The peso improved slightly on Friday after hitting a key level in the previous day, with the Philippine currency ending at P49.92 against the US dollar.

On Thursday, the peso hit P50 in early trading before settling at P49.98.

Volume rose to $716.7 million from Thursday’s $560 million

The Philippine Stock Exchange index closed at 7,232.66 down 13.42 points,

Meanwhile, Alliance Select Foods International, Inc. announces a partnership with Malaysian Firm FELCRA Berhad for processed and canned tuna products.

According to a disclosure from the Philippine Stock Exchange, the partnership, which includes an exclusive manufacturing agreement of JAKIM-certified processed and canned tuna, allows Alliance Select Foods International, Inc. to expand its reaches to Malaysia, as well as to the Middle East.

JAKIM certification is the highest form of Halal certification, the disclosure said. DMS.