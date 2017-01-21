The defense department assures Filipinos the military are monitoring possible terror threats amid a recent statement of a United States military official on possible increase in terror attacks in the Asia-Pacific region.

“In light of the recent statement of Admiral Harry Harris, commander of the US Pacific Command, on the possibility of more terror attacks in the Asia-Pacific, we assure everyone that our security forces are constantly monitoring possible terror threats to the country,” Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said in a statement on Friday.

“The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has long standing instructions to intensify its intelligence gathering and counter terrorism operations,” he added.

Lorenzana added security forces in the Philippines are coordinating with its counterpart from neighboring countries in monitoring terror threat.

“Since these threats cross borders, we are closely working with our counterparts in the ASEAN to monitor and address these threats,” he said.

“That is why, as early as July last year, we have already signed a Trilateral Defense Cooperation Agreement with Malaysia and Indonesia to strengthen our joint efforts in fighting terrorism, piracy and other crimes and strengthen security measures in our common maritime areas,” Lorenzana added.

Lorenzana noted that the agreement “also reaffirms the continued efforts in enhancing existing cooperation among the three countries by strengthening mutual cooperation and collaboration among its militaries to address the growing non-traditional security challenges in the region.”

“We have also intensified our operations in the southern Philippines by strengthening our naval and air assets in support of our anti-terrorism drive,” he said.

“We have also instituted changes in the AFP leadership, placing people with extensive experience in the Central and Western Mindanao areas,” he added.

In a news report, Admiral Harry Harris, commander of the US Pacific Command, warned the Asia Pacific region may be at risk from terrorist attacks by the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

Harris said ISIS fighters are returning to their home countries because the international terrorist group is losing its territory in the Middle East.

Harris said radicalized fighters from Indonesia, Bangladesh and other countries are likely to target their home land. Robina Asido/DMS