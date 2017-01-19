Equities bounced back on Wednesday as the Philippine Stock Exchange index closed 33.03 points higher to 7, 156.36.

On Tuesday, the index settled 1.59 percent lower to 7.123.33 points

Volume was lower as turnover reached 1.53 billion shares valued P4.98 billion from Tuesday’s 2.2 billion shares worth P5.51 billion.

The peso closed at P49.79 against the US dollar from P49.83 on Tuesday. Volume amounted to $557 million from $732.3 million the previous day. DMS