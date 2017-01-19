It took almost eight years, but the government will start building in December a P2.8 billion common station linking Metro Manila’s three overhead train system in Quezon City . The targeted completion is April 2019.

SM Group’s Hans Sy, Ayala Corp.’s Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala, San Miguel Corp.’s Ramon Ang, Metro Pacific Investments Corp.’s Manuel Pangilinan and Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade signed on Wednesday a memorandum of agreement to build the common station for LRT 1, MRT3 and the planned MRT 7 between SM North and Trinoma.

The common station will be financed and built by the Department of Transportation.

In a statement, the transportation department said the P 2.8 billion is “a cost of governance for passenger convenience.”

“It is an improved and bigger station with private sector shouldering part of the cost. The initial location was approximately 7,200 square meters, the second location was approximately 2,500 square meters while the current location is at 13,700 square meters. The size is projected to answer the future demand in passenger traffic," it added.

"We will continue to work hand-in-hand with the government and with all the parties concerned to ensure this common station will be a reality before the administration ends," Sy said.

Pangilinan said signing of MOA was a "very important," event on three levels.

" Number one, it signifies public private sector cooperation agreement on this project. Number two is, bringing ease and a lot of comfort to the commuting public and number three, of course the very significant investment being made on this project," he said.

The memorandum contains the design parameters for the Common Station, which will be the basis of the detailed designs that will be developed after the signing.

The location is agreed to be in between the original 2009 location in front of SM Annex and 2014 location near Trinoma mall.

The transportation department added SM Prime, and Light Rail Transit Authority will file a joint manifestation with the Supreme Court advising it on the memorandum of agreement to address a temporary restraining order vis-?-vis the common station project.

This will allow parties to proceed with the construction of the project. DMS