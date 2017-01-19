We take exception to the statement of Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar accusing the media of "misreporting" President Rodrigo Duterte's statement about Martial Law.

A review of the President's speech last Saturday in Davao City would reveal that the media merely paraphrased or translated some of his remarks.

In particular, we are referring to following lines: "You know I have to protect the Filipino people. It’s my duty. I tell you now, if I have to declare Martial Law, I will declare it. Not about invasion, insurrection, not about danger. I will declare Martial Law to preserve my nation, period."

"Wala akong pakialam diyan sa Supreme Court or --- because the thing, the right to preserve one’s life and my nation, my country transcends everything else even the limitation. Kung gusto ko at it will deteriorate into something really virulent, I will declare Martial Law if I wanted to. Walang makapigil sa akin."

“They say, ‘Why are you declaring Martial Law?’ ‘Because I have to preserve the Filipino people and the youth of this land.' That’s why I said, ‘Do not go into that thing because I will kill you.’ That’s what I said in Davao , eh di namatay na talaga. Anak ka ng…Sinabi ko sa’yo, do not tinker with this, it’s a very dangerous thing."

The media has no obligation to please or satisfy its sources because its loyalty is to the citizens, those who will be affected by the actions of people who are far more powerful than them.

We encourage the good secretary and his officials to read the entire news stories, not just the heads or titles, to get a better picture of the media's coverage of the President.

We are disturbed and appalled by the propensity of the officials of this administration to blame the media whenever the inflammatory statements of the president stir controversy or draw flak.

This trend should stop as it would not contribute to the elevation of the level of public discourse. We hope that such behavior is not an attempt to discredit or undermine the media, which plays a crucial role in keeping our democracy healthy and checking those in power, and supplant them with information sources that would push for an agenda that is less than noble than the truth.